Is ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

ArcBest (ARCB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.53, which compares to its industry's average of 25.10. Over the last 12 months, ARCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.34 and as low as 6.45, with a median of 10.73.

ARCB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ARCB's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.15. Within the past year, ARCB's PEG has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.64.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ARCB has a P/CF ratio of 5.31. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ARCB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. Over the past year, ARCB's P/CF has been as high as 6.29 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ArcBest is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARCB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

