Is ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is ArcBest (ARCB). ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.23 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.66 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 9.17.

Another notable valuation metric for ARCB is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.56. Over the past year, ARCB's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.01.

Finally, investors should note that ARCB has a P/CF ratio of 4.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. ARCB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.98. Over the past year, ARCB's P/CF has been as high as 6.23 and as low as 3.45, with a median of 4.39.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ArcBest is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ARCB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

