Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is ArcBest (ARCB). ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.08, which compares to its industry's average of 24.83. Over the last 12 months, ARCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.34 and as low as 6.45, with a median of 10.90.

ARCB is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARCB's industry has an average PEG of 2.13 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's PEG has been as high as 2.19 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.51.

Investors should also recognize that ARCB has a P/B ratio of 1.13. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ARCB's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past year, ARCB's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.91.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ARCB has a P/CF ratio of 6.22. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's P/CF has been as high as 6.29 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.38.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ArcBest is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ARCB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

