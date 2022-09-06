Is ArcBest (ARCB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is ArcBest (ARCB). ARCB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.42. Over the past year, ARCB's Forward P/E has been as high as 97.24 and as low as 5.26, with a median of 8.44.

Another notable valuation metric for ARCB is its P/B ratio of 1.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.37. Within the past 52 weeks, ARCB's P/B has been as high as 3.30 and as low as 1.62, with a median of 2.19.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ARCB has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.97.

Finally, our model also underscores that ARCB has a P/CF ratio of 4.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.43. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB's P/CF has been as high as 11.12 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 6.81.

KnightSwift Transportation (KNX) may be another strong Transportation - Truck stock to add to your shortlist. KNX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of KnightSwift Transportation are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.18 and a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 15.42 and 1.05, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, KNX's P/E has been as high as 13.50, as low as 8.56, with a median of 10.71, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.90, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.71.

Additionally, KnightSwift Transportation has a P/B ratio of 1.22 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.37. For KNX, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.62, as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.35 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ArcBest and KnightSwift Transportation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ARCB and KNX is an impressive value stock right now.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.