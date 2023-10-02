Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 850 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABR has returned 15.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.9% on average. As we can see, Arbor Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF). The stock has returned 28.7% year-to-date.

For Bain Capital Specialty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arbor Realty Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so ABR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bain Capital Specialty belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +17.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Arbor Realty Trust and Bain Capital Specialty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

