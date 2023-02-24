Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arbor Realty Trust is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABR has returned 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.3% on average. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Axa Sa (AXAHY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.7%.

In Axa Sa's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arbor Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.2% so far this year, so ABR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Axa Sa falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.4%.

Arbor Realty Trust and Axa Sa could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

