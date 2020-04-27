Is ARAVIVE, INC (ARAV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of ARAVIVE, INC (ARAV), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ARAVIVE, INC is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARAV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARAV's full-year earnings has moved 18.60% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARAV has gained about 0.22% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.74%. This means that ARAVIVE, INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ARAV belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.51% so far this year, so ARAV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ARAV. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.