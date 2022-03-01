Is Aravive (ARAV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Aravive (ARAV) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aravive is one of 1161 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aravive is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARAV's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ARAV has moved about 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aravive is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cerner (CERN). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

For Cerner, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aravive is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.6% so far this year, so ARAV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Cerner belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 47-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved -15.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aravive and Cerner as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.