Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aquestive Therapeutics is one of 1088 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 72.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AQST has returned about 119.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.9%. As we can see, Aquestive Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.9%.

The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies' current year EPS has increased 49.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 194 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, so AQST is performing better in this area.

Dynavax Technologies, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 528-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved -18.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aquestive Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

