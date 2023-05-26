Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1144 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aquestive Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 55.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AQST has returned about 146.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. This shows that Aquestive Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS). The stock has returned 229.4% year-to-date.

In Corvus Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 208 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, so AQST is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 552-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved -8.7% year to date.

Aquestive Therapeutics and Corvus Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

