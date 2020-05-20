Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AQST and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AQST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AQST's full-year earnings has moved 28.38% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AQST has moved about 9.11% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.99%. This means that Aquestive Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AQST is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.44% so far this year, meaning that AQST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AQST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.