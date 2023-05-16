Is Apyx Medical (APYX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Apyx Medical (APYX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apyx Medical is one of 1144 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apyx Medical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APYX's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, APYX has gained about 139.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.9%. This shows that Apyx Medical is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Haemonetics (HAE). The stock has returned 13.4% year-to-date.

For Haemonetics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apyx Medical belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 99 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, so APYX is performing better in this area. Haemonetics is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Apyx Medical and Haemonetics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

