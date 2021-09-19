Is Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Aptiv's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aptiv had US$4.02b in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has US$2.93b in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.10b.

A Look At Aptiv's Liabilities

NYSE:APTV Debt to Equity History September 19th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Aptiv had liabilities of US$3.91b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.35b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.93b as well as receivables valued at US$3.11b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.22b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Aptiv has a humongous market capitalization of US$39.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Aptiv's net debt is only 0.47 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 10.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Aptiv grew its EBIT by 127% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Aptiv can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Aptiv recorded free cash flow worth 67% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Aptiv's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its interest cover also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Aptiv is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Aptiv has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

