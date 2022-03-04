Is Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptinyx Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1161 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptinyx Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTX's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APTX has returned 13.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 8.9%. This shows that Aptinyx Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, ICU Medical (ICUI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.2%.

For ICU Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aptinyx Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.1% this year, meaning that APTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ICU Medical belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 91-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -6.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aptinyx Inc. and ICU Medical. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

