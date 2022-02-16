Is Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptinyx Inc. is one of 1161 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aptinyx Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTX's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APTX has moved about 33.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.2% on average. This means that Aptinyx Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Molina (MOH). The stock is up 0.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Molina's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aptinyx Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.1% so far this year, so APTX is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Molina falls under the Medical - HMOs industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.3%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aptinyx Inc. and Molina. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.