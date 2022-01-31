Is Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aptinyx Inc. is one of 1160 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aptinyx Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTX's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that APTX has returned about 17.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16.1%. As we can see, Aptinyx Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.9%.

The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 78.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aptinyx Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 538 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 33.1% so far this year, meaning that APTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. falls under the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 102 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.6%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Aptinyx Inc. and Sensus Healthcare, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.