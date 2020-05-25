Is Aptinyx (APTX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aptinyx (APTX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptinyx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTX's full-year earnings has moved 33.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, APTX has returned 22.81% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.66%. This shows that Aptinyx is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, APTX is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.25% this year, meaning that APTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

APTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

