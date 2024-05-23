Is AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AptarGroup (ATR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AptarGroup is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 222 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ATR has returned about 20.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 15.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Belden (BDC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

In Belden's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +11.4% year to date.

AptarGroup and Belden could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.