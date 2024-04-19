Is AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AptarGroup (ATR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AptarGroup is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ATR has returned about 12.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AptarGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, AZZ (AZZ), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 29.9%.

Over the past three months, AZZ's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AptarGroup is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AZZ, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #167. The industry has moved +14.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AptarGroup and AZZ as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.