Is AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AptarGroup (ATR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

AptarGroup is one of 227 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATR has returned 12.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AptarGroup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

DISCO CORP (DSCSY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.8%.

Over the past three months, DISCO CORP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.5% so far this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DISCO CORP, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AptarGroup and DISCO CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

