Is AptarGroup (ATR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AptarGroup (ATR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AptarGroup is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATR has returned 13.8% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 11.3%. As we can see, AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AZZ (AZZ). The stock has returned 31.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AZZ's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.7% so far this year, so ATR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, AZZ falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.4%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AptarGroup and AZZ. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.