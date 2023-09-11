Is AptarGroup (ATR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AptarGroup (ATR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AptarGroup is one of 223 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ATR has returned about 13.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8.9% on average. This means that AptarGroup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, DMC Global (BOOM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.2%.

The consensus estimate for DMC Global's current year EPS has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AptarGroup is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DMC Global, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved +15.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to AptarGroup and DMC Global as they could maintain their solid performance.

