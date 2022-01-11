Is Apria (APR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Apria (APR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apria is one of 1160 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Apria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APR's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APR has moved about 15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5.3% on average. This shows that Apria is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM). The stock is up 0.7% year-to-date.

In Actinium Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apria belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 102 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

