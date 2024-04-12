Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AppLovin (APP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AppLovin is one of 314 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 57.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APP has returned about 96.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.9%. This shows that AppLovin is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

In Booz Allen Hamilton's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AppLovin belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.4% this year, meaning that APP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Booz Allen Hamilton belongs to the Government Services industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +8.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on AppLovin and Booz Allen Hamilton as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.