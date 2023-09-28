Is AppLovin (APP) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AppLovin (APP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

AppLovin is one of 329 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppLovin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP's full-year earnings has moved 123% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, APP has returned 275.7% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 7.8%. This means that AppLovin is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.8%.

For Inter & Co. Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 63% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AppLovin is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 187 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, so APP is performing better in this area. Inter & Co. Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track AppLovin and Inter & Co. Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.