Is Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Applied Therapeutics (APLT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Applied Therapeutics is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLT's full-year earnings has moved 9.60% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APLT has moved about 14.44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.82% on average. As we can see, Applied Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, APLT is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.28% so far this year, so APLT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

APLT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

