Is Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Applied Therapeutics (APLT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APLT and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Applied Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APLT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLT's full-year earnings has moved 9.60% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, APLT has returned 61.11% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.63%. This shows that Applied Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, APLT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.58% so far this year, meaning that APLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track APLT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

