Is Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Applied Optoelectronics Carry?

As you can see below, Applied Optoelectronics had US$145.5m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$43.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$101.9m.

How Healthy Is Applied Optoelectronics' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Applied Optoelectronics had liabilities of US$93.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$105.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$43.5m in cash and US$52.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$102.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$107.8m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Applied Optoelectronics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Applied Optoelectronics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$209m, which is a fall of 9.3%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Applied Optoelectronics produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$56m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$38m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Applied Optoelectronics that you should be aware of.

