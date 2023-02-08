Is Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is one of 1174 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMTI's full-year earnings has moved 25.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMTI has gained about 43.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.1%. This shows that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Edwards Lifesciences (EW). The stock has returned 7.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences' current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.4% this year, meaning that AMTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Edwards Lifesciences, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 98-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +5.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Applied Molecular Transport Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.