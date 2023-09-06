Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Applied Materials (AMAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Materials is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 633 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMAT has returned about 57.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 41.9%. As we can see, Applied Materials is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arlo Technologies (ARLO). The stock has returned 189.5% year-to-date.

In Arlo Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Materials belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38% so far this year, so AMAT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Arlo Technologies falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 148 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +50.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Applied Materials and Arlo Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

