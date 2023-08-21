Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Applied Materials (AMAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Materials is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 631 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AMAT has returned about 46.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 33%. This means that Applied Materials is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 182.9%.

Over the past three months, Arlo Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Materials belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.5% so far this year, meaning that AMAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arlo Technologies belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 147-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +40.5% year to date.

Applied Materials and Arlo Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.