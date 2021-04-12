Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Applied Materials (AMAT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Materials is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 625 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AMAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 20.58% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AMAT has returned about 60.96% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 10.33%. As we can see, Applied Materials is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AMAT belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.64% so far this year, so AMAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AMAT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

