Is Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AGTC and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies is one of 888 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGTC's full-year earnings has moved 11.64% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AGTC has returned about 15.71% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.21%. This means that Applied Genetic Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AGTC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.10% so far this year, so AGTC is performing better in this area.

AGTC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

