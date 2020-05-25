Is Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Genetic Technologies is one of 889 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGTC's full-year earnings has moved 11.64% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AGTC has moved about 1.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Applied Genetic Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AGTC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.25% so far this year, meaning that AGTC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AGTC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.