Is Apple’s Rumored Move to ARM Processors Worth It? Top Analyst Weighs In

Mac enthusiasts will be looking forward to Apple’s (APPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this month, where according to a recent Bloomberg report, the tech giant will announce a change to its Mac product line.

Apple is expected to reveal if it will begin using its own line of ARM processors instead of Intel’s x86 processors. In its 36-year history, an Apple-designed processor has never powered the fabled Mac.

While Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong notes that the shift to ARM is something that has been talked about for several years in Apple circles, and “the frequency of news articles in 2020 in particular seem to indicate an inevitable shift for AAPL in 2021.”

The 4-star analyst believes the switch could help Apple “reduce cost and improve control,” as well as facilitate cross-platform development. This includes the use of iOS apps and games on Macs. There are over 1.8 billion apps in the iOS App Store, and using ARM processors would make the transition a lot easier than it would be with the x86. Additionally, the move could “improve battery life and reduce the size/weight of a notebook PC.”

Yet, the change could bring additional risks, and also raises a few questions. What if x86 development accelerates over the next few years, outpacing Apple’s efforts? What if the cost of ARM development outpaces the revenue generated by Macs? Furthermore, should Apple want to move back to Intel’s line at some point, the move could prove to be a costly one.

That being said, according to the report, part of the reason for Apple’s move is based on Intel’s “slower performance gains.” Tests of the new processor have also demonstrated improved graphics and AI performance, with it more power efficient than its counterpart.

To this end, Ong keeps a Buy rating on APPL, and because “the profit improvement in the Mac line-up is high (as much as 40-60% savings from a shift to ARM),” raises the price target from $320 to $350. Upside potential from current levels is a small 1%. (To watch Ong’s track record, click here)

The analyst consensus rates Apple a Strong Buy, based on 28 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. However, with Apple still near all-time high, the average price target of $331.64, implies a modest downside potential from current levels. (See Apple stock analysis on TipRanks)

