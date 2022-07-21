Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apple Hospitality REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APLE has moved about 1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 15.2% on average. As we can see, Apple Hospitality REIT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, HSBC (HSBC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.6%.

The consensus estimate for HSBC's current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apple Hospitality REIT is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 105 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.4% so far this year, so APLE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HSBC falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.1%.

Apple Hospitality REIT and HSBC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

