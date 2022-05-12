Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apple Hospitality REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APLE has moved about 0.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -14.6%. This shows that Apple Hospitality REIT is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FS KKR Capital (FSK). The stock is up 2.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FS KKR Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apple Hospitality REIT belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 108 individual stocks and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18% so far this year, so APLE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, FS KKR Capital falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Apple Hospitality REIT and FS KKR Capital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.