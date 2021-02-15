Is Apple (AAPL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Apple (AAPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAPL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Apple is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL's full-year earnings has moved 11.48% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AAPL has returned 2.02% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.81%. As we can see, Apple is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AAPL belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.51% so far this year, meaning that AAPL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AAPL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

