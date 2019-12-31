Is Apple (AAPL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Apple (AAPL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apple is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 629 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL's full-year earnings has moved 0.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AAPL has returned 84.81% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 34.24%. This shows that Apple is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AAPL belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 83.07% so far this year, so AAPL is performing better in this area.

AAPL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

