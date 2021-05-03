Is Apple (AAPL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Apple (AAPL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apple is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL's full-year earnings has moved 1.73% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AAPL has returned 0.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.64% on average. This shows that Apple is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AAPL belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.40% so far this year, meaning that AAPL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AAPL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.