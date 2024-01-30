Is Apple (AAPL) a Buy Heading into Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Tech heavyweight Apple AAPL is set to report quarterly results on Thursday after the bell. Apple, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), boasts a stellar track record of exceeding earnings estimates. As AAPL stock hovers near all-time highs, is the iPhone maker a buy heading into earnings?

Analysts are expecting AAPL to deliver quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, which would reflect growth of 11.17% relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues of $117.6 billion would mark a 0.4% improvement versus the year-ago period. Apple has beaten earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, sporting a 3.47% average earnings surprise over that timeframe.

Apple’s business contains a Services portfolio that has steadily grown over time, including popular services like Apple Pay and AppleCare that have become a major cash cow. The company also recently launched the mixed reality Vision Pro headset.

Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP is predicting another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.