Is AppHarvest (APPH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AppHarvest, Inc. is one of 344 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AppHarvest, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPH's full-year earnings has moved 35.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APPH has gained about 76.2% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 4.5%. This shows that AppHarvest, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Aterian (ATER). The stock has returned 50.6% year-to-date.

In Aterian's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AppHarvest, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 199 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that APPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Aterian is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to AppHarvest, Inc. and Aterian as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aterian, Inc. (ATER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.