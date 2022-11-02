Is AppFolio (APPF) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AppFolio (APPF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AppFolio is one of 656 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AppFolio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPF's full-year earnings has moved 28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, APPF has gained about 2.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -34.7%. This means that AppFolio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Plexus (PLXS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.3%.

Over the past three months, Plexus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AppFolio belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 151 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 59.6% so far this year, meaning that APPF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Plexus falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.9%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AppFolio and Plexus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.