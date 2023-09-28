Is Apollo Global Management (APO) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is one of 850 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apollo Global Management Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APO has moved about 40.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Apollo Global Management Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, First Bancorp (FBP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.4%.

The consensus estimate for First Bancorp's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apollo Global Management Inc. is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.4% so far this year, meaning that APO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, First Bancorp falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #191. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apollo Global Management Inc. and First Bancorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First BanCorp. (FBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.