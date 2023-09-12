Is Apollo Global Management (APO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apollo Global Management Inc. is one of 852 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Global Management Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APO's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APO has gained about 38.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Apollo Global Management Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 39.1%.

For New York Community Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Apollo Global Management Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.9% so far this year, so APO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, New York Community Bancorp falls under the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #222. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apollo Global Management Inc. and New York Community Bancorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

