Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Apogee Enterprises (APOG). APOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.60, which compares to its industry's average of 11.63. APOG's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.86 and as low as 9.51, with a median of 11.33, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that APOG has a P/B ratio of 2.36. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.55. APOG's P/B has been as high as 3.07 and as low as 2.23, with a median of 2.67, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that APOG has a P/CF ratio of 6.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.29. Over the past 52 weeks, APOG's P/CF has been as high as 21.09 and as low as 6.07, with a median of 9.50.

OI Glass (OI) may be another strong Glass Products stock to add to your shortlist. OI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

OI Glass is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.58. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 11.63 and average PEG ratio of 0.84.

OI's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.51, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.22, all within the past year.

Additionally, OI Glass has a P/B ratio of 2.30 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.55. For OI, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.50, as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.81 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Apogee Enterprises and OI Glass are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APOG and OI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.