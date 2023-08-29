Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Apogee Enterprises (APOG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apogee Enterprises is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APOG has moved about 11.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Astec Industries (ASTE). The stock has returned 29.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Astec Industries' current year EPS has increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6% so far this year, so APOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Astec Industries falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Apogee Enterprises and Astec Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.