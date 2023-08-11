Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Apogee Enterprises (APOG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apogee Enterprises is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that APOG has returned about 12.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 10.8%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Astec Industries (ASTE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.9%.

The consensus estimate for Astec Industries' current year EPS has increased 20.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.4% this year, meaning that APOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Astec Industries belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +20.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Apogee Enterprises and Astec Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

