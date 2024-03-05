Is APi Group (APG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is APi Group (APG). APG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 21.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.65. Over the last 12 months, APG's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.11 and as low as 13.13, with a median of 16.11.

APG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. APG's industry has an average PEG of 1.92 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, APG's PEG has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.91.

Finally, we should also recognize that APG has a P/CF ratio of 19.25. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. APG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.92. APG's P/CF has been as high as 20.64 and as low as 14.06, with a median of 17.10, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that APi Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, APG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

