Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

APi is one of 345 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, APG has gained about 26.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 6.9%. As we can see, APi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29%.

In Palantir Technologies Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 189.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 199-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved +13.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on APi and Palantir Technologies Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

